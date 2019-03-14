China’s disappointing data dump weighs on Asia stocks

source Reuters

Asian stocks fell on Thursday after China released disappointing industrial, employment and retail data.

The uninspiring figures come after the world’s second-biggest economy cut its growth forecast to the lowest level in nearly 30 years.

Chinese industrial output rose 5.3% in the first two months of 2019, its slowest rate of growth in 17 years, according to Reuters. Unemployment increased to 5.3% in February, up from 4.9% in December.

The new evidence of a slowdown comes a little more than a week after the world’s second-largest economy lowered its growth forecast to between 6% and 6.5% this year, its slowest rate of expansion in nearly 30 years.

Private-sector fixed-asset investment climbed 7.5%, down from 8.7% in 2018. Retail sales growth of 8.2% was in line with December but continues to hover at 15-year lows. Automobile sales fell for the eighth month in a row in February.

There were a few bright spots in the data dump. Fixed-asset investment grew by 6.1% in the first two months of the year, up from 5.9% in the same period of 2018. A key driver was property investment, which surged by 11.6%, a five-year high. Infrastructure investment also rose 4.3%.

Here ‘s the market roundup as of 9.08 a.m. (5.08 a.m. ET):