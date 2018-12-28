Wild volatility, cybersecurity, and medical devices: These were the 11 best-performing ETFs of 2018

  • The best-performing exchange-traded products in 2018 included funds geared toward shorting stocks, going long volatility, and fighting cyber crime.
  • Investors who were positioned for higher volatility were rewarded. The top performer, the exchange-traded note (ETN) VXX, exposes investors to futures contracts on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), which reflects implied volatility in the S&P 500.
  • Business Insider compiled the 11 best-performing exchange-traded products (which include ETFs and ETNs, like the VXX) with at least $500 million of assets under management.

Even as the market plunged this year, some passive investors were rewarded.

The best-performing US-listed large exchange-traded products included those exposed to going long the US dollar, health care stocks, and volatility, in addition to shorting US stocks. One of the best performers, too, was a fund with exposure to companies focused on providing cybersecurity as a service.

The major US averages were all down meaningfully from their respective record highs hit earlier this year, with the S&P 500 (-18%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (-17%), and Nasdaq Composite (-21%) all in, or near, bear-market territory.

Globally, investors have poured nearly $338 billion into exchange-traded funds in 2018 through the end of last week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch told clients in a report.

Here are the top-performing vehicles, ranked by their 2018 returns through Thursday morning.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Markets Insider

Ticker: HACK

Assets under management: $1.4 billion

2018 return: +5.25%

2018 investments in the fund: +$253 million

ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH)
Markets Insider

Ticker: SH

Assets under management: $2.1 billion

2018 return: +7%

2018 investments in the fund: +$641 million

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)
Markets Insider

Ticker: TBT

Assets under management: $1.2 billion

2018 return: +7.5%

2018 investments in the fund: -$946 million

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)
Markets Insider

Ticker: PSCH

Assets under management: $850 million

2018 return: +8%

2018 investments in the fund: +$704 million

Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund

Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP)
Markets Insider

Ticker: UUP

Assets under management: $519 million

2018 return: +8%

2018 investments in the fund: -$61 million

iShares US Healthcare Providers ETF

iShares US Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Markets Insider

Ticker: IHF

Assets under management: $890 million

2018 return: +8.3%

2018 investments in the fund: +$460 million

ProShares UltraShort S&P 500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Markets Insider

Ticker: SDS

Assets under management: $962 million

2018 return: +10%

2018 investments in the fund: -$127 million

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)
Markets Insider

Ticker: IGV

Assets under management: $1.7 billion

2018 return: +10%

2018 investments in the fund: $557 million

iShares US Medical Devices ETF

iShares US Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Markets Insider

Ticker: IHI

Assets under management: $2.6 billion

2018 return: +12%

2018 investments in the fund: $984 million

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX ST ETN (TVIX)
Bloomberg

Ticker: TVIX

Assets under management: $597 million

2018 return: +27%

2018 investments in the fund: $56 million

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX)

iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX)
Markets Insider

Ticker: VXX

Assets under management: $925 million

2018 return: +68%

2018 investments in the fund: -$931 million

