Dow caps off worst week since the financial crisis with 414-point plunge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged on Friday to cap off a wild week for US stocks.

The Dow posted its worst week since 2008, and the S&P 500 posted its worst week since August of 2011.

Stocks tumbled on Friday, with the major averages all closing firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 414 points, or 2%, on Friday brining its weekly decline to 6.87%.

The S&P 500 also shed 2% on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3% with some big tech names posting steep declines. Apple, for its part, fell nearly 4% while Amazon plunged nearly 6%. The losses accelerated in the final hour of trading.

“So much for the the stock market acting well in the days surround Fed meetings!” Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, wrote in a note to clients earlier in the day.

This story is developing…

