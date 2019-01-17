Global markets slip as investors fear US prosecutor probe of Huawei is a bad sign for the China trade war

source Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Global stock markets were sliding Thursday as fears about a fresh deterioration in US-China relations spooked investors and sparked selling across the world.

Fears come after it was reported that that US federal prosecutors are investigating Chinese tech giant for allegedly stealing trade secrets from US tech companies.

Asian and European shares fell in Thursday trade, and US stocks set to open lower.

By around 8.50 a.m. GMT (3.50 a.m. ET), major bourses in Europe were losing about 0.5%, and Chinese stocks slid by 0.9% or less.

The moves lower appear to have been driven by fears about relations between Beijing and Washington after reports that federal prosecutors are investigating Chinese smartphone giant Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets from US tech companies.

“It goes right to the heart of the unresolved IP issues with China,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group wrote. “China are unlikely to shrug this off which is creating a risk-off environment. Signs of retaliation from China could see stocks sink further.”

One aspect of the criminal probe involves allegations that Huawei stole robotic technology used for testing smartphones from a T-Mobile facility in Washington, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

A group of US lawmakers also put forward bills Wednesday that would ban the sale of US chips and components to the Chinese giant.

In December, Huawei’s CFO was arrested during a stopover in Canada on allegations of violating trade sanctions with Iran.

