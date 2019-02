caption A trader looks at his screen as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 13, 2014. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Markets Insider strives to get better every day. Please take some time out of your day to answer this short, five-question survey. Doing so will help make your Markets Insider experience more enjoyable, and also give you a code to enjoy one month of BI Prime for free.

Take the survey here.