Dow jumps 500 points as investors prepare for a historically uncertain earnings season

US stocks rose Tuesday as investors prepared for the first post-coronavirus earnings season.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo climbed after reported earnings on Tuesday.

Oil slumped, continuing to decline even after historic production cuts from OPEC over the weekend. Gold surged to a 7-year high Monday.

JPMorgan, Johnson and Johnson, and Wells Fargo kicked off the earnings season Tuesday, reporting results before the opening bell in New York. JPMorgan reported a large decline in profits to the lowest since 2013 as the bank prepares for a coronavirus-induced recession. Still, the firm’s stock climbed in early trading.

Here’s where major US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Tuesday:

Investors are also looking to optimism around the coronavirus outbreak in the US. On Monday, President Donald Trump said he’d like to reopen the country “ahead of schedule,” without giving any further details. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said on Monday that it appears that the worst is over in what has become the epicenter of the US crisis.

“Caution and unease are set to engulf financial markets ahead of one of the most uncertain earnings seasons for years, as it is expected to offer a bitter appetizer of the painful blow the coronavirus outbreak has dealt to US corporations,” Lukman Otunuga, a senior research analyst at FXTM, told Business Insider.

“Nevertheless, investors remain somewhat hopeful that the pandemic may be peaking, and this sentiment was reflected across Asian markets on Tuesday morning,” he said. That optimism continued in US markets later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil continued to slump as lower demand from the coronavirus crisis outweighed historic production cuts made by OPEC and its allies over the weekend. Gold continued to climb after reaching a new 7-year high on Monday amid investor appetite for safe-haven assets.

