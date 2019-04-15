Markets mixed as growth fears clash with strong US bank earnings and Chinese export gains

World stock markets were mixed on Monday as positives in the market battled with trade disputes and financial conditions that “have been plaguing investors,” said London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler.

US-China trade talks could be nearing a conclusion, according to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Some stock markets dipped on Monday morning as a positive start to the US earnings season and a recovery in Chinese exports were trumped by continued fears of slowing global growth.

European Union countries voted on Monday gave a nod to kick off trade talks with the US. France voted against the mandates while Belgium abstained, Reuters reported.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo shored up optimism last week with “strong” earnings reports, “providing confidence to equity traders that corporate America is performing well amid robust economic conditions in the United States,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

