Global markets bounce as China pledges support for its stuttering economy

caption Investors are cheering on Tuesday. source REUTERS/China Daily

Global stocks are rallying Tuesday after China’s government sought to sooth investors spooked by recent bad data coming out of the country.

The country’s state planner said it will aim to achieve “a good start” in the first quarter for the economy, words widely seen to portend more stimulus in coming months.

You can follow the latest market moves at Markets Insider.

Global stocks are rallying Tuesday after China’s government sought to sooth investors spooked by recent bad data coming out of the country.

Markets around the world plunged on Monday after fresh data showed that the value of Chinese imports and exports fell heavily in the year to December, adding to a lengthening list of evidence that all is not well in the world’s second-largest economy.

Senior officials from the Chinese government, however, moved to calm fears about any ailments in the economy, with Reuters reporting that Premier Li Keqiang appeared on television to inform people that “the government is seeking to establish conditions helpful to meeting this year’s economic goals.”

The country’s state planner also spoke, saying it will aim to achieve “a good start” in the first quarter for the economy, words widely seen to portend more stimulus in coming months.

Those words appear to have been enough to calm jittery investors, with shares across Asia and Europe higher in Tuesday trade.

Read more: A drastic plunge in shipping to China is the latest horrible signal for its economy

“Equities are rebounding on Tuesday after recovering from Monday’s China inspired sell off,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group said in an email.

“Soft data from China sent stocks reeling in the previous session, as traders were unable to shake off slowing growth fears. Today’s bounce comes following a pledge of more supportive measures from Beijing to stabilize the slowing Chinese economy.”

Here is the roundup: