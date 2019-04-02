10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Jonathan Garber, Business Insider US
A girl broadcasts live from a phone as she holds a selfie stick with a sign of the live-streaming platform DouYu during an event celebrating the new year in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

Reuters/Stringer

Here is what you need to know.

  1. Oil hit a 6-month high. West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained as much as 0.74% Tuesday morning, hitting a high of $66.19 a barrel.
  2. Herman Cain withdraws from Fed consideration because of the money. “Without getting too specific about how big a pay cut this would be, let’s just say I’m pretty confident that if your boss told you to take a similar pay cut, you’d tell him where to go,” Cain said in an opinion column on the blog site Western Journal.
  3. Tesla is planning to roll out 1 million robo-taxis by next year. The electric-car maker will owners to turn their vehicles into robo-taxis, taking aim at the ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber.
  4. Beyond Meat prices its IPO. The venture capital-backed vegetarian food company set the price range for its initial public offering at between $19 and $21 a share, giving it a valuation of $1.2 billion at the top end of the range. A listing is expected to take place on the Nasdaq in early May.
  5. Starbucks’ Chinese rival files for a US IPO. Luckin Coffee, the Beijing-based money-losing coffee chain, has filed for a US IPO and is aiming for a valuation of between $4 billion and $5 billion, Reuters says, citing sources.
  6. Wall Street still can’t get behind Snap. Shares of the self-proclaimed camera company have skyrocketed 110% this year, but Wall Street analysts are still overwhelmingly cautious to bearish on the name.
  7. These 10 countries have huge piles of gold. Gold buying by central banks hit its highest level in nearly half a century last year – here’s which have the biggest stockpiles of the yellow metal.
  8. Stock markets around the world were lower. China’s Shanghai Composite (-0.51%) led the decline in Asia while the Euro Stoxx 50 (-0.24%) holds modest losses in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open little changed near 2,907.
  9. Earnings season picks up steam. Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, Twitter, and Verizon Communications report ahead of the opening bell while eBay and Snap release their quarterly results after markets close.
  10. US economic data flows. FHFA home prices will be released at 9 a.m. ET and new home sales will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was down 0.7 basis points at 2.58%.