10-year holds just shy of 3%. The benchmark yield is down 1 basis point at 2.97%. It has not had a 3% print since January 2014.

Don’t be fooled by retail’s market resurgence – the worst is yet to come for brick-and-mortar stocks. Retail stocks in the S&P 500 have beaten the broader index so far in 2018, but Morgan Stanley says that outperformance is misleading and traditional retailers are in much more dire shape than they appear.

Larry Summers obliterated the Federal Reserve’s bank stress tests with a single sentence. “A stress test that claims that if the Dow falls by 60%, the unemployment rate rises to 12%, housing prices decline substantially more than they did during the 2008 recession, GDP declines by 6-7% – and that all of that can happen and no bank will be in serious financial trouble or have any problem of being undercapitalized or illiquid – I kind of think says more about itself than it says about the health of the banking system,” Larry Summers, the former US Treasury secretary and former economic adviser to President Barack Obama, said at an event sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

One in 5 finance firms are considering trading cryptocurrencies. A Thomson Reuters survey found 20% of 400 finance firms questioned were considering launching crypto trading with 12 months.

Alphabet beats but doesn’t ease Wall Street’s biggest worries. The search giant beat on both the top and bottom lines but did not allay worries about rising expenses and the most significant risks of a regulatory clampdown the company has faced in years.

Apple’s purchase of Shazam has regulators worried about streaming music competition. The European Union is looking into whether Apple’s purchase of the song-identification app Shazam limits consumer choice, the Associated Press reports.

Gap’s CEO has a plan to make the company’s secret weapon more powerful. Gap CEO Art Peck told CNBC on Monday that the retailer would be opening 60 new Old Navy stores in the US.

Stock markets around the world are higher. China’s Shanghai Composite (+1.99%) led the overnight gains, and Germany’s DAX (+0.35%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.51% near 2,684.

Earnings reporting heats up. 3M, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, and JetBlue are among the names reporting ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is heavy. FHFA House Price Index and Case-Shiller home prices will be released at 9 a.m. ET before new-home sales and consumer confidence are announced at 10 a.m. ET.