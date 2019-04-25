Here is what you need to know.
- History suggests stocks could be headed even higher. The stock market just hit its first record high since October. Historically, following periods when new highs were not recorded for at least six months, S&P 500 returns over the next 12 months averaged 12.9%, with 17 of the 18 periods recording a positive return, according to LPL Financial’s Ryan Detrick.
- Tesla posts a big loss. The electric-car maker lost an adjusted $2.90 a share on revenue of $4.54 billion, missing the $1.30 loss and $4.84 billion that were expected.
- Facebook expects to be fined up to $5 billion by the FTC. The social-media giant beat on revenue but said it was bracing for a fine from the Federal Trade Commission of $3 billion to $5 billion over privacy issues.
- Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank’s merger talks collapse. “A combination with Deutsche Bank would not have created sufficient benefits to offset the additional execution risks, restructuring costs, and capital requirements associated with such a large-scale integration,” Commerzbank said in a press release announcing the end of talks.
- Carlos Ghosn is out on bail. The former Nissan chairman walked out of a Tokyo detention center on Thursday after posting a $4.5 million bail. He is expected to go to trial later this year to face a charge of aggravated breach of trust and three other charges of financial misconduct.
- Slack is getting ready to go public. The workplace-chat provider could file its S-1 as soon as this week, putting it on track to go public through a direct listing on the Nasdaq in May or June.
- A fund manager who’s beaten 98% of his peers shares his blueprint for success. David Eiswert, the manager of the $55 million T. Rowe Price Global Focused Growth Equity Fund, focuses on companies with strong balance sheets that can improve their future returns even if the economy isn’t booming.
- Stock markets around the world are mostly lower. China’s Shanghai Composite (-2.43%) led the losses in Asia, and Britain’s FTSE (-0.34%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,928.
- Earnings reports keep coming. 3M, Altria, DR Horton, and Southwest Airlines report ahead of the opening bell, while Amazon, Ford, Intel, and Starbucks release their quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data flows. Initial claims and durable-goods orders are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.53%.