10 things you need to know before the opening bell

By
Jonathan Garber, Business Insider US
-
Here is what you need to know.

  1. Uber files to go public. The ride-hailing company will aim to offer 180 million shares at a price between $44 and $50 a share, giving it a valuation of up to $90 billion.
  2. Elon Musk and the SEC asked for a delay in settlement talks. Tesla’s CEO and the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge to delay the deadline for their dispute resolution over Musk’s tweets until April 30, Reuters reports.
  3. Tesla closes below a key level. Tesla fell 4.26% to $247.63 a share on Thursday, finishing below key technical support at $250.
  4. Amazon beats, but guidance disappoints. The e-commerce giant beat on earnings and revenue, but its Q2 revenue guidance of between $59.5 billion and $63.5 billion was a bit disappointing.
  5. Intel slashes its forecast. The chipmaker beat on both the top and bottom lines, but said it expects to generate $69 billion of revenue for fiscal-year 2019 – below the Wall Street consensus of $71.05 billion.
  6. Warren Buffett isn’t sure Berkshire Hathaway can significantly beat the stock market. Buffett told The Financial Times that Berkshire is a safe investment, but one that may only have “a tiny expectation of better [performance] than the S&P.”
  7. Bitcoin plunges after a major exchange was accused of using client money to hide $850 million of missing cash. The cryptocurrency fell as much as 9% late, to as low as $4,983 a coin, Thursday after the crypto exchange Bitfinex was accused by the New York Attorney General of using the $700 million of reserves that backed its digital currency Tether to cover up $850 million of missing funds.
  8. Stock markets around the world were mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1.2%) paced the decline in Asia and France’s CAC (+0.13%) was out front in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open little changed near 2,923.
  9. Earnings reports keep coming. American Airlines, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil report ahead of the opening bell.
  10. GDP crosses the wires. The US economy is expected to have grown at an annualized rate of 2.3% in the first quarter, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be followed by University of Michigan consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 2.52%.