Here is what you need to know.
- The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 177,000 nonfarm jobs in March as the unemployment rate held at 3.8%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
- Trade talks are making progress. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said the US and China had “reached new consensus on such important issues as the text,” according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.
- Theresa May wants Brexit to be delayed again. Prime Minister Theresa May has requested the UK’s departure from the EU be pushed back until June 30. Brexit is currently set for April 12.
- America’s top wealth manager has some advice for millennials. Jeff Erdmann of Merrill Lynch’s private banking and investment group, who has topped Forbes’ “Top Wealth Advisors” list for three years in a row, gives three mistakes that millennial investors should avoid and what approach they should use instead.
- Boeing’s investigation reportedly finds a new software problem on 737 Max planes. Boeing officials called the problem “relatively minor,” and said it was unrelated to the anti-stall system that is being investigated in the two accidents involving the aircraft.
- A judge orders Elon Musk and the SEC to work things out. “My call to action is for everyone to take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on and work this out,” Judge Alison Nathan, according to reporters in the courtroom.
- The divorce between Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos has been finalized. Jeff will hold onto 75% of the 78.8 million shares the Bezoses owned together, and receive all of the voting rights from Mackenzie’s stake.
- Tradeweb soars in its trading debut. The financial-data provider closed at $35.81 a share on Thursday – up 32.6% from the $27 where its initial public offering priced the prior evening.
- Stock markets around the world were higher. Japan’s Nikkei (+0.38%) led the gains in Asia and France’s CAC (+0.21%) was higher in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open up 0.15% near 2,884.
- US economic data aside from the jobs report is light. Consumer credit will cross the wires at 3 p.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was up 1.6 basis points at 2.53%.