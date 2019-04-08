- source
- Reuters/Michaela Rehle
Here is what you need to know.
- Brexit’s costs run deep. Brexit has cost the UK 66 billion British pounds ($86 billion) so far, according to S&P Global Ratings, and that before a potential recession does even more damage.
- Oil hits its best level since November. West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed more than 0.7% to a five-month high of $63.53 a barrel on Monday morning.
- Here’s how you can invest like Warren Buffett. Credit Suisse looked at 20 years of Buffett’s investments and found 12 stocks you should buy right now to replicate his approach.
- Pinterest prices its IPO. The social-media company priced its initial public offering between $15 and $17 a share, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
- See how Lyft’s IPO valuation compares to other high-profile tech companies. The ride-hailing company went public last month at a valuation of $24 billion, see how that compares to Amazon, Facebook, Yahoo, and more.
- Nissan shareholders oust disgraced chairman Carlos Ghosn. Shareholders voted to officially remove Carlos Ghosn, who faces allegations of financial misconduct, as chairman and replaced him with Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, the Associated Press says.
- The jury in the Barclays fraud trial has been discharged. Justice Robert Jay has dismissed the jury in the case against four Barclays executives and ordered the media not to report the reason.
- Boeing is cutting production of the 737 Max. The planemaker will cut production of the 737 Max from 52 to 42 aircraft per month, Reuters reports, citing a statement from CEO Dennis Muilenberg out late Friday.
- Stock markets around the world were lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-0.21%) trailed in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-0.45%) lagged in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open down 0.14% near 2,889.
- US economic data keeps coming. Factory orders and durable goods orders will both be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was little changed at 2.50%.