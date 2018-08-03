Here is what you need to know.

Here comes the jobs report. The US economy is expected to have added 193,000 nonfarm jobs in July, with the unemployment rate slipping to 3.9%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased 2.7% year-over-year.

Trump got a dynamite GDP number last quarter – and early signs point to the next one being even better. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model, which uses recent economic data to predict the latest quarter’s GDP growth, stood at 5% on Thursday, up slightly from an initial estimate of 4.7%.

The pound falls below $1.30 after Carney warns of ‘uncomfortably high’ no-deal Brexit risk. “The possibility of a no deal at the moment is uncomfortably high,” the Bank of England’s governor, Mark Carney, told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program. “It is highly undesirable – parties should do all things to avoid it.”

Apple becomes the first US company worth $1 trillion. Shares climbed 2.92% on Thursday, crossing the magic number of $207.05 and making Apple the first US company to join the 13-figure club.

Amazon is under fire for its tiny UK corporate tax bill. The e-commerce behemoth paid just £4.6 million ($6 million) in UK corporate taxes in 2017, down from £7.4 million ($9.6 million) in 2016 despite a big jump in operating profit and revenue.

Smart-speaker maker Sonos soars in its trading debut. Shares soared 33% to $19.91 apiece during their first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

One of the world’s largest real-estate companies goes public. Cushman & Wakefield shares slid 1% from their opening price of $18 to $17.81.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1%) trailed in Asia, and Germany’s DAX (+0.61%) leads in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,830.

Earnings reporting slows down. Cboe, Dish Network, and Kraft Heinz are among the names reporting ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data keeps coming out. Aside from the jobs report, the trade balance will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and ISM nonmanufacturing will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 2.98%.