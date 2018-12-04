- source
Here is what you need to know.
- An alarming slowdown in global trade shows Trump’s trade war is having a devastating impact. Data released by Swiss freight giant Kuehne + Nagel shows global trade grew 0.3% in November, down from the 3.1% growth a year ago, as every single region saw slowing growth.
- The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs – and a ‘deep and prolonged correction’ is coming. “In our view, the bullish cycle that began in 2009 is ending,” Societe Generale’s technical team, led by Stéphanie Aymès, said in a note sent out to clients on Monday that pointed to a form of technical analysis called the Elliott Wave Principles.
- Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, explains how the next financial crisis will be different from the last. “The nature of this dynamic is more of a squeeze,” Dalio told Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference. “This doesn’t look like 2008. In 2007, we would look at the financial statements of entities and see that they weren’t able to pay debt, and that we were headed for a big debt crisis. Now it’s not the same.”
- Amazon briefly overtakes Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Amazon reached a valuation of $865 billion Monday afternoon, briefly edging out Apple’s market cap of $864.8 billion.
- The marijuana producer Aphria crashes after a short seller calls it a ‘shell game with a cannabis business on the side.’ Aphria shares crashed as much as 30% Monday after the short seller Quintessential Capital Management’s Hindenburg Research alleged the company’s business was full of overvalued buyouts and fraudulent financial reporting. Aphria called the acquisitions a “malicious and self-serving attempt to profit by manipulating” its stock price.
- Marlboro-maker Altria is reportedly in talks to buy the marijuana producer Cronos Group. A deal has not been reached and talks are expected to continue for several weeks, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.
- The Apple supplier Cirrus Logic slashes its outlook. Cirrus, which makes analog chips used in Apple devices, said it now sees third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $300 million and $340 million, down from its previous forecast of between $360 million and $400 million, due to a slowdown in the smartphone market.
- China’s biggest streaming-music service reveals the details for its US IPO. Tencent Music said Monday that it plans to price shares of its US initial public offering at between $13 and $15, helping it raise as much as $1.2 billion.
- Stock markets around the world are bleeding lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-2.39%) was hit hard in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-0.79%) leads the losses in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.29% near 2,783.
- Earnings reports keep coming. AutoZone, Dollar General, and Toll Brothers all report ahead of the opening bell.