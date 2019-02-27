- source
Here is what you need to know.
- Tensions are flaring between India and Pakistan. Pakistan’s civilian aviation authority closed its airspace after shooting down two Indian jets it says crossed into its side of the disputed Kashmir region.
- Powell goes to Capitol Hill for a 2nd day. “While we view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favorable, over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
- A Chinese government owned company missed a debt payment. Qinghai Provincial Investment Group missed an $11 million interest payment on an offshore $300 million bond Friday, the first time a state-owned Chinese company has done so for 20 years. Then, it missed another one on Monday.
- 3 events will determine the stock market’s fate this year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the outcome of trade negotiations between the US and China, the Fed’s next move, and whether there’s a hard or soft Brexit will be the key drivers of the stock market in 2019 – and explains the market impact of each.
- The world’s biggest exchange operator suffers an outage. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and US Treasuries, among others, went offline for about three hours Tuesday evening.
- Weight Watchers crashes after earnings guidance comes up well short of expectations. Shares of the diet-program provider plunged 30% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company said it sees full-year earnings of $1.25 to $1.50 a share – well shy of the $3.36 that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting.
- Peter Thiel’s VC fund reportedly made money hand over fist. Thiel’s venture-capital firm Founders Fund is returning $4.60 for every $1 invested as part of its fourth round in 2011, The Wall Street Journal says.
- Stock markets around the world were lower. China’s Shanghai Composite (-0.42%) led the losses in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (-0.8%) trails in Europe.
- Earnings reports keep coming. American Tower, Best Buy, Campbell’s Soup, and Lowe’s report ahead of the opening bell while Fitbit, L Brands, and Wingstop release their quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data remains heavy. Pending home sales, factory orders, and durable goods orders will all be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is little changed near 2.63%.