Here is what you need to know.
- Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address. President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
- The Year of the Pig is here. Here’s why you might be in for a bad year if the pig is your sign.
- Trump makes his pick for head of the World Bank. He is expected to name senior Treasury Department official David Malpass as the US pick to head the organization, Reuters reports.
- Bill Gross is retiring. “I’ve had a wonderful ride for over 40 years in my career – trying at all times to put client interests first while inventing and reinventing active bond management along the way,” Gross said in a press release.
- An early investor in Amazon, Facebook, and Tesla shares some themes it likes for the future. Ballie Gifford’s Stuart Dunbar told Business Insider why the firm likes health innovation and artificial vision, and gives a name they like in each space.
- Alphabet’s rising costs spook Wall Street. The search giant beat on the top and bottom lines, but shares slid more than 3% amid rising losses on “other bets” and climbing costs to partners.
- Slack files to go public. The $7 billion enterprise collaboration and chat platform confidentially filed to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Stock markets around the world were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (-0.19%) slipped in a light holiday trade and Britain’s FTSE (+1.34%) was out front in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open up 0.14% near 2,729.
- Earnings reporting is heavy. Archer-Daniels-Midland and Ralph Lauren report ahead of the opening bell while Electronic Arts, Snap, and Walt Disney release their quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data keeps coming. Markit Services PMI and ISM non-manufacturing will re released at 9:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET respectively. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.73%.