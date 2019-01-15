Here is what you need to know.
- China pledges to bolster its economy. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement out Tuesday that Beijing could roll out more stimulus to provide support for the economy, Reuters reports.
- The UK government is headed for an epic Brexit defeat. Theresa May’s government could lose Tuesday night’s Brexit vote by more than 200 votes, which would make it the biggest defeat ever.
- There’s conclusive proof that Europe is in an economic slump. Eurostat data released Monday showed industrial production throughout the eurozone falling 1.7% from October to November.
- Major US companies are facing the same China question. The impact of the US-China trade war on corporate earnings will be in focus now that earnings season has gotten underway.
- A slice of the market is set to explode higher. JPMorgan gives five reasons value stocks are set to soar and explains how you can get involved.
- Malaysia’s finance minister lashes out at Goldman Sachs over the 1MDB scandal. “We have suffered extremely large losses, and you were the financial adviser,” Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in an interview with The New York Times.
- Bail is denied for Nissan’s former chairman. In an expected move, a Tokyo court denied bail for Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan chairman who has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income, the Associated Press says. Ghosn has maintained his innocence.
- Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+2%) led the gains in Asia, and Britain’s FTSE (+0.29%) was out front in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open up 0.26% near 2,588.
- Earnings reporting picks up. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan, UnitedHealth, and Wells Fargo report ahead of the opening bell, while United Continental releases its quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data flows. Empire Manufacturing and producer prices will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was down 1.4 basis points at 2.69%.