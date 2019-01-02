10 things you need to know before the opening bell

By
Jonathan Garber, Business Insider US
-
Attendees are seen during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Attendees are seen during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

Here is what you need to know.

  1. The government shutdown reaches a 32nd day. The shutdown could cost US GDP in excess of $6 billion – more than President Donald Trump is asking for the wall – by the end of this week, according to an estimate from Beth Ann Bovino, the chief US economist for S&P Global.
  2. The IMF lowers its global-growth forecast. The IMF lowered its global-growth forecast for the second time in three months Monday, saying the world economy will grow at a 3.5% year-over-year rate in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020, down from its previous projection of 3.7% and 3.8%
  3. China’s economy grows at its slowest pace in a decade. The Chinese economy grew at a 6.4% YoY clip during the final three months of 2018, its weakest pace since Q1 2009, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
  4. The world’s ‘economic canary in the coal mine’ falls off a cliff. South Korea exports plunged 14.6% year-over-year during to $25.7 billion during the first 20 days of the year, according to data released Monday by the Korea Customs Service. That compares to an increase of 1% during the same period in 2018.
  5. The world’s CEOs are getting more worried about the state of the global economy. PwC’s annual global CEO survey released Monday showed 30% of respondents were projecting global economic growth to decline in 2019 – up from just 5% one year ago.
  6. UBS misses expectations. The Swiss bank earned a $690 million pre-tax profit in the fourth quarter, missing expectations, as its wealth-management and investment-banking businesses slowed, Reuters reports.
  7. Bail was denied for Nissan’s former chairman. Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Corp. who has been charged for under-reporting his salary for eight years, will remain in a Tokyo jail after his request to wear an electronic ankle tag was denied, according to Reuters.
  8. Stock markets around the world were lower. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1.18%) led the losses in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (-0.58%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open down 0.74% near 2,651.
  9. Earnings reporting heats up. Halliburton and Johnson & Johnson report ahead of the opening bell while IBM releases its quarterly results after markets close.
  10. US economic data trickles out. Existing home sales will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 2.9 basis points at 2.76%.