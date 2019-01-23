Here is what you need to know.
- The Fed is investigating Deutsche Bank’s relationship with Danske Bank. The Federal Reserve is looking into how Deutsche Bank handled billions of dollars worth of suspicious payments from Danske Bank and if it properly monitored funds from an Estonian branch, Bloomberg says.
- IBM posts annual revenue growth for the first time since 2011. Shares spiked more than 7% late Tuesday after IBM reported better than expected top- and bottom-line results and said annual revenue rose 1% versus a year ago to $79.86 billion, making for the first gain since 2011.
- Ray Dalio explains why the next economic meltdown reminds him of the Great Depression. “We have limitations to monetary policy, which is our most valuable tool,” Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund by assets, said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “At the same time, we have greater political and social antagonism. That’s why the next downturn in the economy worries me the most.”
- Google sets a company record for spending on lobbying. The search giant spent $21.2 million lobbying Congress in 2018, up more than 16% from its 2012 record of $18.22 million, Reuters says.
- Arconic plunges after its board pulls the plug on its sale. The aluminum-products maker plunged by as much as 25% Tuesday, before finishing down 16%, after the board of directors rejected a more than $10 billion takeover offer and said the company was no longer for sale.
- The utility being blamed for California’s deadliest wildfire secures cash to get it through bankruptcy. PG&E, California’s biggest utility, on Tuesday raised $5.5 billion to fund its bankruptcy process that is expected to take two years.
- The Bank of Japan cuts its inflation outlook. Japan’s central bank kept monetary policy on hold, and said it sees core CPI up 0.9% in the fiscal year ending March of next year, down from 1.4% three months ago.
- Stock markets around the world were mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (+0.05%) eked out a gain in Asia and Britain’s FSE (-0.15%) trailed in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open higher by 0.16% near 2,637.
- Earnings reporting picks up. Comcast and Procter & Gamble report ahead of the opening bell while Ford and Las Vegas Sands release their quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data trickles out. FHFA home prices will cross the wires at 9 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at 2.76%.