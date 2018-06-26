caption British Prime Minister Theresa May welcoming Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, to 10 Downing Street in London on Monday. source Toby Melville/Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

General Electric spins off its healthcare business. The company is also separating its oil-services company Baker Hughes as it looks to focus on its aviation, power, and renewable-energy units.

GE is out of the Dow Jones industrial average for the first time in over 100 years. Walgreens replaces the last member of the original index effective Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley warns investors are in more danger of a market crash than they realize and identifies a sheltered sector. Equity strategists recently upgraded utilities and singled out what they viewed as the best stocks in the sector.

Trade-war tensions have the market doing something not seen since the financial crisis, and it shows how worried investors are about a recession. The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields has fallen to its lowest level since 2007.

Facebook investors with a nearly $3 billion stake are trying to topple Mark Zuckerberg as chairman and change the company’s governance structure. Six prominent shareholders told Business Insider they were increasingly restless about the way Facebook is run.

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro says the US has no plans to restrict foreign investment as part of its trade policy. Navarro told CNBC that Monday’s sell-off was an “overreaction.”

Harley-Davidson is shifting some production out of the US. The motorcycle company said new European taxes on imported motorcycles would have a “significant impact” on its business, increasing the cost of motorcycles by $2,200 on average.

AT&T has purchased the digital ad firm AppNexus for an undisclosed amount. AT&T aims to compete for more market share in advertising.

Futures are almost flat. The Dow fell by as much as 496 points on Monday as trade tensions deepened.

Economic data is on deck. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index crosses at 9 a.m. ET, and the Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference Board at 10. The 10-year yield is little changed at 2.878%.