Here is what you need to know.
- Mexican and American officials claimed progress in trade talks late Wednesday. But President Donald Trump declared it was “not nearly enough” to halt the import taxes he’s holding out as a way to force Mexico to better regulate immigration.
- Amazon’s drone delivery service is one step closer to taking flight. The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Amazon Prime Air permission to test its latest delivery drones in the US.
- Renault shares are tanking after Fiat Chrysler scrapped their megamerger. “Political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully,” Fiat Chrysler said.
- Bernie Sanders accused Walmart of paying ‘starvation wages’ and attacked the CEO’s pay. The senator urged the company to increase its starting wages to $15 an hour from $11 an hour.
- The Fed’s recent behavior shows it’s very nervous about the economy’s future. We lay out three reasons you should also be worried.
- Hedge fund titan Josh Friedman told Business Insider why his firm was spending $1 billion to short the commercial real-estate market. Friedman, who predicted the mortgage crisis, says the bet is more of hedge than a directional wager.
- A duo of stock pickers crushing 96% of their peers unpack their tactics for finding companies that customers love – and reveal their top picks. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Mick Dillon and Bertie Thomson of the Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund shared their secrets.
- Stock markets around the world are mixed. Asian shares traded lower, led by the Shanghai Composite (-1.2%). Japan’s Nikkei was little changed. European stocks climbed, with the Euro Stoxx 600 climbing 0.7%. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.3% near 2,836.25.
- Earnings reporting is light. JM Smucker and Signet Jewelers report ahead of the opening bell, while Beyond Meat releases its quarterly results after markets close.
- A series of US economic data is set to come out. The monthly US trade deficit will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with initial jobless claims.