10 things you need to know before the opening bell

By
Joe Ciolli, Business Insider US
-

Here is what you need to know.

  1. Mexican and American officials claimed progress in trade talks late Wednesday. But President Donald Trump declared it was “not nearly enough” to halt the import taxes he’s holding out as a way to force Mexico to better regulate immigration.
  2. Amazon’s drone delivery service is one step closer to taking flight. The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Amazon Prime Air permission to test its latest delivery drones in the US.
  3. Renault shares are tanking after Fiat Chrysler scrapped their megamerger. “Political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully,” Fiat Chrysler said.
  4. Bernie Sanders accused Walmart of paying ‘starvation wages’ and attacked the CEO’s pay. The senator urged the company to increase its starting wages to $15 an hour from $11 an hour.
  5. The Fed’s recent behavior shows it’s very nervous about the economy’s future. We lay out three reasons you should also be worried.
  6. Hedge fund titan Josh Friedman told Business Insider why his firm was spending $1 billion to short the commercial real-estate market. Friedman, who predicted the mortgage crisis, says the bet is more of hedge than a directional wager.
  7. A duo of stock pickers crushing 96% of their peers unpack their tactics for finding companies that customers love – and reveal their top picks. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Mick Dillon and Bertie Thomson of the Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund shared their secrets.
  8. Stock markets around the world are mixed. Asian shares traded lower, led by the Shanghai Composite (-1.2%). Japan’s Nikkei was little changed. European stocks climbed, with the Euro Stoxx 600 climbing 0.7%. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.3% near 2,836.25.
  9. Earnings reporting is light. JM Smucker and Signet Jewelers report ahead of the opening bell, while Beyond Meat releases its quarterly results after markets close.
  10. A series of US economic data is set to come out. The monthly US trade deficit will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with initial jobless claims.