- Here comes the Fed. Traders see just a 0.8% chance the Fed hikes rates at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, according to Bloomberg data, and will be on the lookout for any clues about the central bank’s rate-hike path going forward.
- FedEx warns ‘weaker global trade growth trends continue.’ The logistics giant pinned its disappointing quarter on a slowdown in macroeconomic conditions.
- Google unveils its attempt to upend the video-game industry. The service will offer games on any device that can run the Chrome web browser and will launch in the US, Canada, and Europe later in 2019.
- Bayer tanks after a jury finds its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Shares fell more than 12% in Frankfurt after a San Francisco jury found the product caused a customer to develop cancer.
- Disney closes on its $71 billion deal for 21st Century Fox. The deal gives Disney content like ”The Simpsons” and “Spider-Man” for when it launches its streaming-video service.
- Lyft’s IPO has huge demand. The ride-sharing company’s $23 billion initial public offering, which is set to price next week, is already oversubscribed, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
- The 737-Max could be the last version of the best-selling jetliner of all-time. The 737 has been pushed to the limit, and Boeing will likely have to develop a brand-new plane to take on the Airbus A320neo.
- Here are the top holdings of the best-performing mutual fund. The Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund has returned 27% over the past 12 months – check out its biggest positions.
- Stock markets around the world were lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-0.49) led the losses in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-1.09%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open little changed near 2,831.
- Earnings season rolls on. General Mills and Micron Technology report ahead of the opening bell.