10 things you need to know before the opening bell

By
Jonathan Garber, Business Insider US
-
Here is what you need to know.

  1. Here comes the Fed. Traders see just a 0.8% chance the Fed hikes rates at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, according to Bloomberg data, and will be on the lookout for any clues about the central bank’s rate-hike path going forward.
  2. FedEx warns ‘weaker global trade growth trends continue.’ The logistics giant pinned its disappointing quarter on a slowdown in macroeconomic conditions.
  3. Google unveils its attempt to upend the video-game industry. The service will offer games on any device that can run the Chrome web browser and will launch in the US, Canada, and Europe later in 2019.
  4. Bayer tanks after a jury finds its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Shares fell more than 12% in Frankfurt after a San Francisco jury found the product caused a customer to develop cancer.
  5. Disney closes on its $71 billion deal for 21st Century Fox. The deal gives Disney content like ”The Simpsons” and “Spider-Man” for when it launches its streaming-video service.
  6. Lyft’s IPO has huge demand. The ride-sharing company’s $23 billion initial public offering, which is set to price next week, is already oversubscribed, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
  7. The 737-Max could be the last version of the best-selling jetliner of all-time. The 737 has been pushed to the limit, and Boeing will likely have to develop a brand-new plane to take on the Airbus A320neo.
  8. Here are the top holdings of the best-performing mutual fund. The Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund has returned 27% over the past 12 months – check out its biggest positions.
  9. Stock markets around the world were lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-0.49) led the losses in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-1.09%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open little changed near 2,831.
  10. Earnings season rolls on. General Mills and Micron Technology report ahead of the opening bell.