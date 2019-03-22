Here is what you need to know.

Brexit gets a short delay. The EU has agreed to delay Brexit until April 12 if MPs don’t vote for Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal and until May 22 if they do.

Indonesia’s flagship airline cancels its Boeing 737-Max orders. Garuda has asked Boeing to cancel its $5 billion order of 49 Boeing 737-Max aircraft, saying its customers have “lost trust” in the plane.

Elon Musk sent a letter to every Tesla employee saying deliveries should be their ‘primary priority.’ Musk wrote this is the “biggest wave in Tesla’s history” and “won’t be repeated in subsequent quarters.”

Nike’s sales fall short. The sneaker giant reported revenue of $9.6 billion, below the $9.65 billion that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting, as North American sales came up short.

Levi’s surges in its return to the stock market. Shares spiked 31% at Thursday’s open, and finished the day up more than 22%.

Uber picks a stock exchange. Uber has chosen to list on the New York Stock Exchange just as Lyft gets ready to go public on the Nasdaq, Bloomberg reports.

Here are the Final Four picks of 17 Wall Street titans. Each year Bloomberg holds a bracket challenge where celebrities donate $10,000 to charity and play for a cause – check out which teams 17 Wall Streeters have chosen to make it to the Final Four.

Stock markets around the world were mixed. Australia’s ASX (+0.54%) led the overnight advance and Britain’s FTSE (-0.89%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open down 0.34% near 2,845.

Tiffany reports ahead of the opening bell. The luxury retailer is expected to earn $1.60 a share on revenue of $1.33 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

US economic data keeps coming. Markit US manufacturing and services PMIs will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET and existing home sales are due out at 10 a.m. ET. The US 1o-year yield was down 5 basis points at 2.49%, its lowest since January 2018.