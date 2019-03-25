10 thing you need to know before the opening bell

Here is what you need to know.
- Mueller finds no Trump collusion with Russia. Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 US election “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia.”
- MPs are voting to seize control of Brexit. Members of Parliament will vote Monday on whether to seize control of Brexit on everything from forcing the government to pursue a softer Brexit, to a new referendum, to revoking Article 50.
- The yield curve nears its flattest level 2007. The spread between the 2-year and 10-year yields settled at less than 13 basis points on Friday, nearing its flattest level since June 2007.
- Stocks are facing a ‘big test.’ “We continue to believe the US economy will soon climb out of the rough patch that the stock market paid the price for in December,” said Lori Calvasina, RBC’s head of US equity strategy, in a note to clients. “But for stocks to hang on to their YTD gains near-term and/or climb higher from here we think investors will need to see evidence that the economy is back on track relatively soon.”
- Boeing had engineers rush the 737-Max. Engineers were asked to complete technical designs and drawings of the 737-Max at twice the normal pace in order to compete with Airbus’ A320neo, The New York Times says.
- Pinterest’s CEO could have control of the company from beyond the grave. CEO Ben Silbermann’s shares retain their voting rights from 90 days to 540 days after his “death or permanent incapacity,” said the company’s S-1, released Friday.
- Huawei’s CFO was carrying a bunch of Apple products when she was arrested. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was carrying an iPhone 7 Plus, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro when she was arrested in Canada in December, Bloomberg reports.
- Stock markets around the world were under pressure. Japan’s Nikkei (-3%) led Asian markets lower and Britain’s FTSE (-0.17%) lagged in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open little changed near 2,801.
- Earnings reporting is light. Winnebago Industries reports ahead of the opening bell and Red Hat releases its quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data trickles out. Dallas Fed Manufacturing will cross the wires at 10:30 a.m. ET.