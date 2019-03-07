Here is what you need to know.
- Americans are struggling with their credit cards. About 37 million credit-card accounts were 90 days or more past due at the end of 2018, according to a report from the New York Federal Reserve.
- US officials will look into the $1.6 trilliom ‘leveraged loan’ market. The Financial Stability Board this autumn will look into collateralized loan obligations and the risks associated with what would happen should investors rush for the exits during a downturn, The Financial Times reports.
- Huawei is suing the US government. The Chinese tech giant announced Thursday it is suing the US government over a law that bans government agencies from buying or using its equipment.
- The investment chief of the bull market’s best-peforming fund shares his secret to success. “You never want to go through it again, but I can just remember thinking ‘these stocks are way way too cheap,'” John Rogers, the CEO of Ariel Investments and lead portfolio manager of the flagship Ariel Fund, said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs highlights a trading strategy that has crushed the market for 16 years. A team of strategists at Goldman Sachs breaks down an options strategy designed to beat the market during neutral periods.
- High rollers are fleeing the gambling capital of the world. VIP volume in Macau fell nearly 10% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to data compiled by Credit Suisse, and is the latest sign of the Chinese economy is slowing.
- Toyota threatens to pull out of the UK in the event of a ‘bad Brexit.’ The Japanese auto giant on Thursday warned that it could be force to end its operations in the UK if a no-deal Brexit makes doing business in Britain “difficult,” Johan van Zyl, the company’s European boss, told reports, according to Bloomberg.
- Stock markets around the world were lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-0.65%) trailed in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (-0.55%) lagged in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open down 0.23% near 2,765.
- Earnings reports keep coming. Kroger reports ahead of the opening bell while American Outdoor Brands and Costco release their quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data is flows. Initial claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET before household change in net worth crosses the wires at noon ET. Data concludes with the 3 p.m. ET of consumer credit. The US 10-year yield was down 1.1 basis points at 2.68%.