Here is what you need to know.
- Chinese trade data misses across the board. The value of Chinese exports plunged 20.7% year-over-year in in February, according to data released Friday by China’s General Administration of Customs, impacted by the timing of the Lunar New Year and President Donald Trump’s trade war.
- Chinese stocks get whacked. China’s Shanghai Composite cratered 4.4% Friday, its biggest drop in nearly five months, after the nation’s biggest brokerage issued a rare “sell” rating on the People’s Insurance Company of China. Elsewhere, Britain’s FTSE (-0.94%) led the losses in Europe, and the S&P 500 (-0.39%) was set to open lower.
- Here comes the jobs report. The US economy is expected to have added 180,000 nonfarm jobs as the unemployment rate slipped to 3.9%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
- The longest bull market in history is turning 10. The bull market turns 10 on Saturday, and TradeStation combed the data to find the five best-performing stocks during the record-setting run.
- We spoke to the biggest Netflix bull and bear on Wall Street. Business Insider spoke to Pivotal Research’s Jeffrey Wlodarczak (bull) and Morningstar’s Neil Macker (bear) about the streaming giant’s cash burn, competition, and what the other side is getting wrong.
- The CEO of LaCroix’s parent company gave a bizarre apology for plummeting sales. “We are truly sorry for these results stated above,” National Beverage CEO Nick Caporella said in a press release. “Negligence nor mismanagement nor woeful acts of God were not the reasons – much of this was the result of injustice!”
- Eventbrite crashes after giving weak guidance. The online-event-management-and-ticketing company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $0.17 a share, worse than the $0.11 loss that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting, and delivered an underwhelming Q1 revenue forecast of between $80 million and $84 million.
- The Japanese media is mocking the plan to sneak Carlos Ghosn out of prison. “The disguise was all planned and carried out by me,” Ghson’s lawyer, Takashi Takano, wrote in a blog post translated by media. “I feel sorry about that … due to my amateur plan, the fame he has built over a lifetime was tainted.”
- Earnings reporting is light. Big Lots and Vail Resorts report ahead of the opening bell.
- There’s economic data aside from the jobs report. Housing starts and building permits will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was little changed at 2.64%.