Bank of America says oil could surge back to $100. A team of Bank of America commodity strategists led by Francisco Blanch sees Brent crude oil averaging $75 a barrel next year and says there’s a risk it could hit $100.

AT&T’s deal with Michael Cohen reportedly specified providing advice on Time Warner merger. AT&T’s $600,000 deal with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, specified that Cohen would advise the company on its $85 billion merger with Time Warner, according to a Washington Post report published Thursday.

Facebook wipes out all of its losses following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Facebook shares tumbled as much as 20% in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, but they have recouped all of those losses and then some after Thursday’s 1.5% gain.

The owner of MoviePass is getting closer to zero. Shares of MoviePass owner Helios & Matheson Analytics plunged 22% Thursday to a record low of $0.61. They’ve lost 71% of their value over the last three trading sessions.

Snapchat has started rolling back its redesign. The updated design reunites on the same page your friends’ Snapchat Stories with those that come from celebrities, and once again puts both snaps and chats in chronological order.

Barclays CEO gets hit with a fine for trying to unmask a whistleblower. Barclays CEO Jes Staley was fined £642,430 ($870,662) by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority for his attempt to unmask a whistleblower at the bank in 2016.

Nvidia crushes earnings. “We had a strong quarter with growth across every platform,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in the earnings release which showed the chipmaker earned an adjusted $2.05 a share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

Dropbox’s first earnings report as a publicly-traded company tops estimates. The file-sharing company earned an adjusted $0.08 a share on revenue of $316 million, beating the $0.02 and $308.7 million that analysts were expecting.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (+1.16%) paced the gains in Asia and France’s CAC (-0.4%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,722.

US economic data flows. Import and export prices will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and University of Michigan consumer confidence will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 2.95%.