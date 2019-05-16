10 things you need to know before the opening bell

By
Jonathan Garber, Business Insider US
-
South Korean businessman Kim Yeong Jin putts for par on the 12th green at the FLC golf course, in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Reuters/Kham

Here is what you need to know.

  1. The stock market’s ‘single-best leading indicator’ right now is flashing a warning. Copper has been leading the stock market for 18 months, and is signaling weakness ahead for stocks, according to one research firm.
  2. The EU fines 5 banks a total of $1.2 billion. The European Union on Thursday announced five banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan, have agreed to pay a total of $1.2 billion for allegedly colluding in the foreign-exchange market, the AP says.
  3. Trump declares a national emergency that could be a big blow to Huawei. In a move that is expected to precede a ban on US firms doing business with the Chinese tech giant Huawei, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over “threats against information and communications technology and services.”
  4. 3 things Trump gets wrong on trade. Trump gets it wrong when he says China is paying for the tariffs, that trade imbalances signal a weak economy, and that tariffs make the US richer, according to a fact check conducted by Markets Insider’s Gina Heeb.
  5. WeWork’s CEO talks to Business Insider. Adam Neumann, the cofounder and CEO of the shared-office-space company WeWork, in a wide-ranging interview explained to Business Insider’s Alyson Shontell and Rich Feloni why he thinks his company is recession proof.
  6. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals its Amazon stake for the first time. Berkshire in the first quarter bought 483,300 Amazon shares, giving it a stake worth $904 million, according to a filing out Wednesday.
  7. Another senior employee leaves Tesla. David Arnold, Tesla’s senior director of global communications, became the 27th key name to leave the electric-car maker since January 2018.
  8. Stock markets around the world are mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (+0.58%) was out front in Asia while Britain’s FTSE (-0.05%) was little changed. The S&P 500 was set to open up 0.4% near 2,862.
  9. Earnings season rolls on. Walmart reports ahead of the opening bell while Nvidia and Pinterest release their quarterly results after markets close.
  10. US economic data keeps coming. Housing starts and building permits, Philly Fed manufacturing, and initial claims will all be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield was little changed near 2.38%.