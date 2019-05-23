- source
- Reuters/Hannah McKay
Here is what you need to know.
- Theresa May is expected to resign. British Prime Minister Theresa May has lost the support of her cabinet, and is expected to step down by the end of this week.
- The Fed says weak inflation is temporary. “At least part of the recent softness in inflation could be attributed to idiosyncratic factors that seemed likely to have only transitory effects,” said minutes from the Fed’s May 1 meeting released on Wednesday.
- A song about the trade war has gone viral on Chinese social media. “Trade war! Trade War! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! A trade war is happening over the Pacific Ocean!” the song chants. “If the perpetrator wants to fight, we will beat him out of his wits.”
- The dollar is flirting with its highest close since May 2017. The US dollar index was trading up 0.12% at 98.20, and on track to close at its strongest level in 24 months.
- Tesla is looking at a 7th straight day of losses. Shares were set to open down more than 4% on Thursday. They have lost 42% so far this year.
- MoviePass’ parent company had a brutal 2018. Helios & Matheson lost $288 million last year, according to a “preliminary evaluation” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
- Here’s how to find the stock market’s biggest cash cows. “We don’t feel that the traditional, accounting-based metrics are the right lenses to look through,” said Karen Van Valen of Epoch Investment Partners. “Free-cash flow is what we think is important. Thinking through the mindset of a CFO: How does a company generate their free cash flow? How does a company allocate their free-cash flow? That will ultimately determine the value of a company.”
- Stock markets around the world are lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-1.58%) led the losses in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-1.89%) trailed in Europe. The S&P 500 was set to open down 1% near 2,828.
- Earnings reporting is light. BJ’s Wholesale reports ahead of the opening bell while Deckers Outdoor and Ross Stores release their quarterly results after markets close.
- US economic data keeps coming. Initial claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET before Markit services and manufacturing data cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET. Data concludes at 10 a.m. ET, when new home sales are announced. The US 10-year yield was down 3 basis points at 2.35%.