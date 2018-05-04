caption A labourer unloads watermelons from a truck at vegetable and fruit market in Peshawar, Pakistan. source Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Here is what you need to know.

Here comes the jobs report. The US economy is expected to have added 192,000 nonfarm jobs in April as the unemployment rate slipped to 4%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

US-China trade talks wrap up. The two sides have reached an agreement on several trade issues, but disagreements still remain, Bloomberg says.

Interest rates in Argentina have shot up to 33.25%. Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates to a new high of 33.25% Thursday in an attempt to save the struggling peso.

It’s a historic day for iron ore markets. Friday marks the first time foreign investors were able to buy and sell Chinese iron ore futures.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Apple. Berkshire added 75 million shares of Apple stock to its portfolio in the first quarter of 2018, bringing its total up to more than 240 million shares, CNBC says. Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting will take place Saturday, May 5. Check out Business Insider’s coverage here.

A former Volkswagen CEO was charged with conspiring to mislead regulators during the company’s emissions scandal. Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn was charged in federal court in Detroit with conspiring to mislead regulators about the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating, Reuters says.

Snap hits new lows. Snap slid more than 4% Thursday afternoon to a record low $10.52 as investors continued to dump shares in the wake of the company’s disastrous first quarter.

Shake Shack crushes earnings. The burger chain earned $0.15 a share on revenue of $99.1 million, beating the respective $0.08 and $96.78 million that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-1.28%) was hit hard in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (+0.5%) leads in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.12% near 2,633.

Earnings reports keep coming. Alibaba and Cboe report ahead of the opening bell.