caption A man who illegally crossed the Mexico-U.S. border evades a U.S. Border Patrol agent near McAllen, Texas. source Reuters/Loren Elliott

Here is what you need to know.

Trump announces he’s withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US government’s withdrawal from the Iran deal, calling it “defective at its core.”

Oil crosses $71. West Texas Intermediate crude oil touched an overnight high of $71.17, its best since November 2014. It’s currently up 1.19% at $70.87 a barrel.

Argentina asks the IMF for an emergency loan. Argentina is seeking an emergency $30 billion loan from the IMF to prevent a financial crisis after three successive interest rate rises last week failed to arrest the falling peso.

The stock market’s recovery is one of the slowest on record – here’s why that could be foreshadowing the next crash. It’s been 61 days since the benchmark S&P 500 experienced its 2018 lows, the third-longest recovery time on record dating back to 1950, according to Leuthold data.

Facebook is shaking things up and reorganizing the company into 3 core areas. The company will now be comprised of three key areas: New platforms and infrastructure, Central product services, and Family of apps, according to a Recode report confirmed by Business Insider.

Disney beats – but ESPN continues to struggle. The entertainment giant beat on both the top and bottom lines, but revenue at ESPN continued to slide.

John Malone’s Liberty Global is unloading some European assets. Vodafone is buying Liberty Global’s operations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania for 18.4 billion euros ($21.7 billion).

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.44%) led the gains in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (+0.53%) is out front in Europe.

Earnings reports keep coming. Mylan reports ahead of the opening bell while 21st Century Fox and Roku are set to release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic is light. PPI will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 3 basis points at 3.01%.