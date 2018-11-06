Here is what you need to know.

America goes to the polls. The Democrats are projected to wrestle away control of the House of Representatives, according to most polls, which could set the stage for two years of gridlock.

The most likely election outcome has been terrible news for stocks. A Republican president seeing Democrats take control of the House during a midterm election while Republicans held the Senate has only happened twice, and both time the Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower over the next year.

A new Brexit poll says “remain” would win big. The UK would stay in the European Union by 54% to 46%, according to a poll of 20,000 Brits conducted by the British broadcaster Channel 4.

The market’s Red October nailed the coffin on one of the most trusted trading strategies of the bull market. The “buy-the-dip” strategy that has worked throughout the bull market is coming to an end, and Morgan Stanley says there are urgent implications.

Amazon reportedly plans to set up 2 different locations for its HQ2. Amazon is said to be close to selecting Long Island City in Queens, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia, as the homes of its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, The New York Times reports.

The details of the rape allegations against JD.com’s billionaire CEO are out. JD.com founder and CEO Liu Qiangdong allegedly plied a 21-year-old student with alcohol before going home with her in his private car and having a violent encounter that ended with non-consensual sex, according to a detailed account of the allegations that was published in the Minneapolis Star. Liu has denied any wrongdoing.

iPhone suppliers took a hit after a report highlighted XR production woes. Shares of iPhone suppliers fell as much as 6.6% on Tuesday after a Nikkei report, citing sources, said Apple would halt additionally production lines for its new smartphone.

The software startup Qualtrics files to go public. Qualtrics, which sells software to analyze, manage, and improve software user experience, plans to raise as much as $495 million by selling 23.6 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 apiece, a filing out Monday showed.

Earnings reporting is heavy. CVS, Eli Lily, and Ralph Lauren report ahead of the opening bell while Match Group and Papa John’s are set to release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data trickles out. JOLTS Job Openings will be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 3.19%.