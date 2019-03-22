Stocks are sinking as yield curve inversion sparks growth concerns

source Sarah Jacobs

US equities were under pressure Friday, with the major averages all down about 1.2%.

The sell-off could be attributed to the inverted yield curve, the economist Ed Yardeni said.

Crude oil plunged 2%, cracking below $59 a barrel.

Assets of all stripes took a beating Friday as a segment of the yield curve saw a rare inversion, renewing investors’ fears of slowing global growth.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all fell more than 1.2% as investors digested the news a portion of the yield curve had inverted, economist Ed Yardeni, the president of Yardeni Research, told Markets Insider. The closely monitored 3-month and benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield curve inverted on Friday for the first time in 12 years, sparking growth concerns and pushing the Dow down 300 points.

Crude oil fell 2%, sliding just below $59 a barrel.

