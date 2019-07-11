The Dow tops 27,000 for the first time after the Fed signals a rate cut is coming

Stocks jumped to fresh intraday highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled the central bank would soon step in to keep the economy humming.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 27,000 for the first time ever, a day after stocks hit intraday and closing highs.

That was even as government data showed a key measure of core inflation came in at its fastest pace in nearly a year and a half in June.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell signaled in prepared congressional testimony that officials would slash interest rates on July 31, sending stocks to new intraday and closing highs a day earlier. That optimism continued into Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topping 27,000 for the first time ever.

Here’s a look at the numbers as of 10:30 a.m. ET:

“It appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook,” Powell said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, adding that the central bank would take actions to sustain the decade-long expansion.

His comments and FOMC minutes on Wednesday reassured investors whose hopes for an aggressive adjustment fell after the June jobs report out last week showed that hiring rebounded more than expected. The central bank has dimmed its outlook this year on the back of slowing growth, below-target inflation, and ongoing trade tensions.

The probability of a half-percentage point cut edged slightly higher on Thursday, according to CME Group, but most expected the central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. That was even as government data showed a key measure of core inflation came in at its fastest pace in nearly a year and a half in June.

“To cut to the chase: the higher-than-expected print will not prevent the Fed from cutting rates in July,” said Eric Winograd, a senior economist at AllianceBernstein. “Inflation momentum remains limited-it will take a lot more than one month of firm price data to change the narrative around tepid price pressures.”

Healthcare and drug distributor shares were in focus on Thursday after the Trump administration withdraw a plan that would have limited annual prescription drug rebates under Medicare. Within the S&P 500, these were the largest gainers:

Cigna Corp (+12.72%)

CVS Health Corp (+5.81)

United Health Corp (+4.83)

And the largest decliners:

Iron Mountain (-5.18%)

Fastenal Stock (-4.35%)

Eli Lilly (-4.21%)

The yield on the 10-year rose to 2.077% on Thursday, and the short-term two-year yield climbed to 1.836%.

On the commodities front, oil prices jumped for a second day as traders braced for an expected storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Lower-than-expected inventory in the US and Iran tensions have also bolstered prices in recent days.

