Stocks are getting a lift from China stimulus pledge and Powell comments — ‘We don’t feel any hurry’ on rates

caption Powell repeated his dovish stance on rates over the weekend. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Asian stocks rose after China’s central bank promised further support, Europe and US futures gained.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell countered a poor jobs report by forecasting further expansion.

Stocks are bouncing back from a rough patch last week, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and a Chinese pledge to prop up its slowing economy.

Asian and European markets rallied, while US futures signaled stocks will edge higher.

Dow futures are being dragged lower by Boeing jitters after its second crash in six months led to the grounding of some of its jets. Chinese aviation authorities grounded all airlines’ use of Boeing’s 737 Max 8 model. Boeing is down 9% in premarket trading.

Powell attempted to calm investors’ nerves in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday.

“I would say there’s no reason why this economy cannot continue to expand,” he said, reiterating the bank’s “patient” stance on raising rates. “We don’t feel any hurry to change our interest-rate policy.”

China’s central bank on Sunday said it plans to spur loans and lowering borrowing costs. That helped sentiment after a bout of bad data over the weekend, which included a sharper drop in new bank loans than expected in February and tepid money supply growth.

Shocking US jobs data on Friday hit sentiment already rocked by the biggest weekly decline in Wall Street’s main indexes since mid-December, according to Bloomberg. The US economy added only 20,000 jobs in February, the smallest amount since September 2017.

Here’s the roundup as of 10:11 a.m. in London (6:11 a.m. ET):