Stocks edge lower on mega-cap tech losses as investors await the Fed

source Reuters

US stocks edged lower on Monday as losses in mega-cap tech firms like Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon offset gains in utilities and real estate.

Facebook and Amazon fell by 1.7%, while shares of Netflix dropped by around 1.2% ahead. Elsewhere in tech, Apple will report second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Twitter on Monday to attack the Federal Reserve just a day before the central bank is scheduled to meet and make a decision on interest rates.

The president reiterated his position that the fed should lower the benchmark interest rate to help boost the economy. Analysts and investors widely expect the bank to cut rates on Wednesday, but there is still a debate as to how big the adjustment will be.

Here’s a look at Friday’s closing numbers:

The S&P 500 fell by 0.16%, to 3,020.97

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.11%, to 27,221.35

The Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.44%, to 8,293.33

Shares of Mylan soared as much as 19% on Monday after the company announced a merger with Pfizer’s off-patent-drug unit. The new company, which will be rebranded and renamed once the deal closes in mid-2020, is expected to generate around $20 billion in annual sales. Pfizer’s off-patent-drug unit, also known as Upjohn, sells medicines such as Viagra and Lipitor.

Chipotle rose as much as 4% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the company with a “Buy” rating and $1,000 price target. The bank said the restaurant is was its top pick in the space, and its digital-sales strategy is a major driver for the stock’s upside.

Exact Sciences plunged 5% after shelling out $2.8 billion for Genomic Health, a company that focuses on cancer testing products. The purchase represents the largest-ever deal for Exact, and gives the diagnostics company access to breast and prostate cancer tests.

Within the S&P 500, these were the largest gainers:

And the largest decliners:

Within the S&P 500, gains in real estate, utilities, and healthcare were offset by losses in the communications services, financials, and consumer discretionary sectors.