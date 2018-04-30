What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

Mergers and acquisitions are back.

M&A bankers are set to split nearly $330 million in fees from three megadeals announced over Sunday and Monday, according to consulting firm Freeman & Co.

These deals include a $26 billion merger between telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint; oil refiner Marathon’s acquisition of Andeavor for $23 billion; and Wal-Mart’s sale of its UK grocery business Asda to Sainsbury for $10 billion. Here’s the latest:

Elsewhere in deal news, investors are frustrated with Botox-maker Allergan – and its CEO says it’s “deep into the process” of figuring out what to do next.

WeWork has raised $6.1 billion and pioneered the co-working movement – but it increasingly looks like it doesn’t understand commercial real estate. And DocuSign popped in its long-awaited IPO – now its CEO and CFO explain what’s next.

In related news, UBS has hired a top investment banker from Deutsche Bank amid a major ramp-up of its US dealmaking team.

In finance news, Morgan Stanley’s youngest bankers could be getting a 25% pay raise. And Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor. And a bunch of former KCG staffers have found a new home at Wall Street broker Instinet.

Lastly, Jeff Bezos reveals what it’s like to build an empire and become the richest man in the world – and why he’s willing to spend $1 billion a year to fund the most important mission of his life.