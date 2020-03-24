Dow surges 1,100 points on hopes the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package will soon be approved

source Reuters

US stocks soared Tuesday, rebounding from losses Monday, on hopes a coronavirus economic aid package is coming soon.

Equities are rebounding from declines on Monday, which came even after the Federal Reserve took unprecedented action to prop up the US economy amid coronavirus fallout.

US stocks rose Tuesday, rebounding from a more than three-year low on Monday, on growing investor optimism that a sweeping coronavirus economic relief package is coming soon.

In overnight trading, futures contracts on all three major US indexes surged more than 5%, triggering so-called limit up trading halts.

Here’s where the major US indexes stood shortly after the market open at 9:30 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday:

It appears that majority leaders are nearing a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package after multiple failed attempts to get one through Congress, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senator Charles Schumer were optimistic that a deal could be reached soon, according to the report.

On Monday, stocks slumped when leaders were unable to agree on a deal to boost the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Pressure is mounting as many states go on lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Investors also shrugged off unprecedented actions announced Monday by the Federal Reserve to aid the economy amid the outbreak, including unlimited bond-buying and help for local governments and companies.

“Bottom line, this market has been utterly dangerous since February,” Thomas Lee of Fundstrat wrote in a Tuesday note. “But there are glimmers of hope.”

The market appears to have found an “internal bottom, similar to October 2008,” he wrote, which means that a recovery could soon begin.

