What you need to know on Wall Street today

Goldman Sachs breaks down the damage a trade war could cause in the stock market and 2 ways investors can protect themselves

So far, trade disputes between the US and China have resulted in only brief episodes of volatility in the stock market.

Some investors aren’t even going as far as calling the conflict a full-blown trade war yet. But with neither country showing any signs of backing down, Goldman Sachs’ equity strategists have laid out the impact that escalating tensions could have on the market.

The Trump administration has imposed a 25% import tax on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods this year and has also threatened to hit another $400 billion worth of products with tariffs because of China’s retaliation. It has also imposed and threatened tariffs on Canada, the European Union, and Mexico in its quest for what the administration considers fairer trade.

There are two ways trade disputes could hurt the earnings of S&P 500 companies, according to David Kostin, Goldman’s chief US equity strategist.

Bitcoin king Mike Novogratz leads $52 million investment in crypto-lending startup

Mike Novogratz’s merchant bank Galaxy Digital has led a $52.5 million fundraising round for crypto-lending startup BlockFi, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The New York-based firm offers corporate and retail clients loans on their crypto holdings, with a loan book in the millions.

Founded by former Cognical senior vice president Zac Prince, the firm has raised money in two rounds this year. In February, it raised $1.55 million from ConsenSys Ventures, SoFi, and Kenetic Capital, as CoinDesk previously reported.

The most recent round comes as BlockFi eyes expansion in new states and international markets, and the addition of new products. It is also looking to support more cryptocurrencies.

Citi has poached a Chase executive to run its ‘Shark Tank’-type program

Citigroup has poached a senior leader from JPMorgan Chase to run an internal start-up incubator within its consumer banking division whose vetting process has been compared to the TV show “Shark Tank.”

Alex Sion, formerly the GM of JPMorgan Chase’s mobile channel, is joining the bank as head of D10X for Citi’s Global Consumer Bank, according to a memo seen by Business Insider.

D10x – which stands for Discover 10 times – is a unit within the bank dedicated to taking start-up ideas from employees and building innovative products and services out of them.

Deutsche Bank is hiring 25% more new analysts this year – and they provide a window into the bank’s strategy

Deutsche Bank, which has been battling bad news for months, is now in hiring mode.

The German lender has hired almost 800 new university graduates globally this year, its second highest number ever and 25% more than last year, according to internal figures seen by Business Insider and confirmed by a bank spokesman. The bank held orientation for the class last week.

The hiring comes as Deutsche surprised investors last week with news that it plans to report a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter under new CEO Christian Sewing. Deutsche has seen key traders leave in the last few months amid plans to cut up to 7,000 jobs at the bank by the end of 2019.

Roughly 27% of Deutsche’s incoming class is made up of bankers, compared to 16% of traders, providing a window into how the bank’s strategy is developing. Deutsche’s revenue from stock and bond trading is down 15% for the second quarter, compared to big gains from US banks.

