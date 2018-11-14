What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

‘As bad as it gets’: Here’s why the current investing landscape is the most difficult it’s been in 50 years

Asset allocators are facing the toughest conditions they’ve seen in the past 50 years as market segments of all types experience widespread weakness.

There’s a growing sense that there’s nowhere to hide as it becomes increasingly difficult for investors to rotate out of underperforming areas into other corners of the market.

Apple slides into a bear market – now down 20% from its all-time high

Apple slid into a bear market Wednesday, down 20% from its October peak.

The tech giant in August became the first US company with a $1 trillion valuation. It saw its market value top out at $1.12 trillion in early October, before a stock-market sell-off ravaged the tech sector.

In November, Apple reported underwhelming iPhone sales and said its holiday quarter would be on the low end of expectations. It also said it would stop reporting unit sales for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

But that was just the start of the recent worries for Apple shareholders. Earlier this week, a handful of Apple suppliers cut their outlooks, suggesting weaker smartphone demand ahead.

An often overlooked Fed report shows that the risky leveraged loan market isn’t going away anytime soon

This year’s rumbling debt story looks like it isn’t going anywhere – despite numerous warnings from major figures in the world of finance – especially if banks continue to lend without adequate protections in the booming leveraged loan market.

According to the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which takes responses from 70 domestic US banks, lending standards and terms for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans eased in the third quarter of this year.

