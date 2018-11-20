What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

Market chaos will double over the next 3 years – here are some strategies to help investors stay afloat

The most popular gauge of stock-market volatility is set to double over the next three years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists forecast.

The firm examined the historical relationship between the Cboe’s volatility index (VIX) and the yield curve, which signals more tumultuous times ahead.

Bank of America further laid out investing strategies that have historically profited at times when the VIX was rising.

The stock market just erased all of its gains for 2018, and tech stocks are continuing to get crushed

Wall Street erased gains Tuesday as high-flying technology companies plummeted into a bear market, adding to fears about slowing growth and trade tensions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped about 1.6%, nearing a seven-month low, while the S&P 500 shed 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 2%, or about 500 points.

The so-called FANG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent company Alphabet – slipped further after on Monday dipping into a bear market, down more than 20% from June highs. Alphabet’s descent marked its first bear market in seven years. The FANG+ Index was down about 1.3% Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs downgrades Apple for 2nd time this month, warns Apple may have ‘miscalculated’ iPhone XR pricing strategy

Goldman Sachs has cut its target price for Apple for the second time this month as the stock has taken a beating since the company reported earnings on November 1.

Apple’s share price has declined over 20% from its October peak, costing the company over $220 billion in market value.

In the bearish note, Rod Hall and his analyst team said that it seemed as if Apple “miscalculated on the price/feature balance” for the new iPhone XR and that Apple’s less-expensive premium phone might have missed the mark.

In markets news