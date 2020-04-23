US stocks climb as traders weigh unemployment filings and an oil-market rebound

source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

US stocks climbed on Thursday as investors mulled economic data and rebounding oil prices.

Jobless claims hit 4.4 million in the week ended April 18, declining from previous periods but pushing the metric’s five-week total above 26 million.

WTI crude soared as much as 23% to $16.95 a barrel after President Donald Trump tweeted the US will “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats if they harass American ships.

Here’s where major US indexes traded shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Thursday:

Investors are now eagerly anticipating an economic reopening after weeks of halted activity and stifled demand. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the White House expects “most of, if not all of, the economy open” by the end of August. Thursday’s jobs report suggests a reboot could face snags as millions of Americans rush to rejoin the workforce.

Thursday’s tepid session follows a 450-point gain for the Dow on Wednesday. Stabilization of oil prices lifted investor sentiments after the commodity market tanked earlier in the week. Negative oil prices posted on Monday drove volatility higher and sent investors fleeing for safe havens.

