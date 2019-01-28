US stocks set to slip as investors kick off a busy week of US-China trade talks, Fed meeting, and Apple earnings

caption Traders have a lot to digest this week. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Investors sent stocks lower on Monday morning as they weigh looming trade talks between the US and China and a slew of other key events to help gauge the health of the global economy.

Key negotiators are due to hold meetings on trade between the US and China on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington. China’s top economic aide will meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington. China’s top economic aide will meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft are among companies reporting quarterly earnings. Boeing, 3M, Alibaba, SAP, Qualcomm, Tesla, Samsung, Whirlpool, Harley-Davidson, McDonald’s, Verizon, and Exxon are also among blue-chip companies due to post results.

are among companies reporting quarterly earnings. Boeing, 3M, Alibaba, SAP, Qualcomm, Tesla, Samsung, Whirlpool, Harley-Davidson, McDonald’s, Verizon, and Exxon are also among blue-chip companies due to post results. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a news conference after the central bank’s rate decision on Wednesday.

on Wednesday. On Tuesday, UK lawmakers will vote on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the EU.

Here’s where things stand in markets as of 9.05 a.m. in London (4.05 a.m. in New York).