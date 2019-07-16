Stocks slide after Trump threatens more tariffs and bank earnings disappoint

caption US and Chinese delegations, led by President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, at their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Stocks closed lowered on Tuesday after President Trump said the US still has a long way to go with China on trade, and threatened to add new tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chinese products.

Second-quarter reporting from some of Wall Streets biggest banks fueled concerns over the impact of low interest rates earnings.

Tech stocks slid as executives from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Alphabet attempted to ease antitrust concerns on capital hill.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

Major US indexes were pulled down on Tuesday by another letdown in bank earnings and President Trump’s renewed threats to continue the trade war with China.

President Trump said the US and China could be a long way off from reaching a trade resolution. He also mentioned the possibility of imposing tariffs on an additional $325 million worth of Chinese products.

Further, Zhong Sham, China’s commerce minister, is joining the nation’s negotiating team. The Washington Post reported that some White House officials consider Sham a “hard-liner,” and that his addition could lead to China taking a tougher stance in trade discussions.

Here’s a look at today’s closing numbers:

The S&P 500 fell by 0.34% to 3,004.04

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.09% to 27,335.63

The Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.43% to 8,222,80

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs reported second quarter financial results on Tuesday. Wells Fargo fell by as much 3% during trading after failing to meet Wall Street estimates for net interest income.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

Goldman Sachs reported stronger then expected equities sales and trading revenue lifting shares by 2%. JPMorgan’s consumer and community bank revenues grew by 11%, helping to the firm beat Wall Street estimates for sales and earnings per share.

Blue Apron’s stock surged as much as 50% on Tuesday after the meal kit delivery service announced it planned on adding Beyond Meat’s products to its menu beginning in August.

Within the S&P 500, these were the largest gainers:

And the largest decliners:

Energy stocks saw the biggest sell-off today with the S&P 500 Energy index falling by 1.1%. Tech stocks were also down on Tuesday as executives from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet went to capital hill to discuss antitrust concerns with Congress. The S&P 500’s Tech index declined by about 0.9%.

The industrials and materials sector saw the biggest gains, with gains of 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

10 companies Trump invited to the White House this week shared with us their thoughts on his recent racist comments

Wells Fargo is already feeling the heat from lower interest rates as results disappoint

An ‘icy’ ending: A Wall Street expert sees a critical market metric stretched to ‘extreme’ levels – and warns of a painful reckoning to come