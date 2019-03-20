Stocks stumble after Trump warns tariffs on China could remain for a ‘substantial period of time’

caption President Donald Trump. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Stocks in the US fell Wednesday after President Donald Trump told reporters he could leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a “substantial period of time.”

“Not what we wanted to hear,” wrote Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, in a note to clients following Trump’s comments.

Stocks in the US fell to session lows Wednesday after President Donald Trump told reporters that he was “talking” about leaving tariffs on China for a prolonged period of time.

“We’re not talking about removing, we’re talking about leaving them for a substantial period of time because we have to make sure that if we do the deal with China that China lives by the deal,” he said.

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all fell nearly 1% before briefly recovering.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.