Here are the 5 reasons stocks didn’t tank last week amid negative economic data, Evercore says

source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

US stocks slumped only slightly last week amid a slew of negative economic data and headlines.

It could’ve been much worse, Evercore ISI analysts led by Dennis DeBusschere wrote in a Sunday note.

Here are five reasons that stocks didn’t tank last week, according to Evercore ISI.

US stocks slumped last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.3% amid a slew of negative economic data showing the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

But it could’ve been much worse, Evercore ISI analysts led by Dennis DeBusschere wrote in a Sunday note.

That’s because last week brought a number of downbeat headlines that had the potential to move stocks lower, according to DeBusschere. Unemployment insurance filings surged to 36.5 million in eight weeks, retail sales fell a record 16.4% in April as consumers froze spending, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the US might need more fiscal stimulus to get through the economic downturn.

Some tensions between the US and China were revived, and a group of legendary investors including Stanley Druckenmiller and David Tepper called the market overvalued. In addition, as some states begin to reopen their economies from shutdowns to contain COVID-19, there are fears that a second wave of cases could be on the horizon.

Still, DeBusschere sees a number of factors that supported stocks, keeping them from a rout amid the negative news.

“Human ingenuity will allow for a gradual resumption of economic activity,” he wrote. “We lean toward positive outcomes.”

1. S&P 500 valuation is not extreme

source THOMAS LOHNES/DDP/AFP/Getty Images

“Stocks look inexpensive on a price to cash return, price to cash flow and implied equity risk premium basis (i.e. profitability supported cash return),” said DeBusschere.

“Those metrics tell a different story than PEs. Unlike other periods, the valuation measure you choose could severely skew your view of market risk reward.”

2. Estimated rates of COVID-19 transmission are declining

caption Doug Hassebroek walks home from the grocery store wearing a protective mask during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., March 25, 2020. Picture taken March 25, 2020. source REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Estimated transmission rates of the coronavirus are declining, which is “really important,” according to DeBusschere.

In addition, “hospitalization rates are declining and new COVID case growth is trending lower across Europe and Asia,” he wrote, adding, “Second wave data is positive thus far with few signs of virus resurgence.”

3. Some experts have become more positive about vaccines

Josh Schimmer, another analyst at Evercore ISI, has become “MORE positive on vaccines,” DeBusschere wrote. Other experts have also become more optimistic, he added.

“Josh is ‘confident the vaccines can arrive by year end – if we need them,'” said DeBusschere. “People trading on cluster headlines may be missing the progress on this front.”

4. Hedge funds are short the market

caption A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of December 4, 2015 in New York City. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

“Hedge funds are net short and only 24% of respondents to the latest EISI investor survey see the next 10% move in stocks as up,” DeBusschere said.

5. Improving economic data

caption A woman shops at a supermarket in Beijing, China, October 15, 2015. source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Economic data from China is improving, according to the note. DeBusschere also said that credit card data is getting better, referencing numbers from Mastercard that may show early signs of spending stabilizing.