Stock market records, Amazon’s visit to Madison Avenue, and mental-health startups

The stock market is enjoying its best start to a year since 1987. The US economy blew past growth expectations in the first quarter. And yet:

Not everyone’s worried, of course. Brian Pfeifler of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, who’s been ranked as one of the top ranked US wealth managers for years, told Marley Jay he’s not expecting a recession this year or next year, for example. And BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has said markets could “melt up” from here.

Business Insider’s investing editor Joe Ciolli will be at the Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles, starting Sunday, so you can look forward to much more color on what’s going on with markets over the coming days.

He’ll be there with Dakin Campbell and Becky Peterson, while BI founder and CEO Henry Blodget will be there hosting a panel on Artificial Intelligence Advances, and the Ethical Choices Ahead. If you’re there and you see them, say hello!

Quote of the week

“I just don’t know if that’s possible to do.” – Jon McNeill, Lyft’s chief operating officer, pours cold water on Elon Musk’s vision of one million self-driving Tesla robo-taxis on the streets by next year.

In conversation

Finance and Investing

Inside the hellacious hedge fund money-raising environment, where ‘even the big funds have to get creative’

It’s never been easy to be a small hedge fund in an industry full of trend-setting giants.

$10 trillion custodian Northern Trust is exploring shutting off external email for thousands of its employees as it tries to thwart cyber threats

One of the biggest custodian banks could do away with one of the most basic modern communications tools for thousands of its employees: email.

America’s biggest banks are offloading parts of their home-loan businesses to machine-powered startups, as they try and fend off sagging profits

The business of buying a home has long been the dominion of banks, requiring time and human interaction. But amid mounting industry pressures, home lending is being delegated to the machines.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

Snap’s New Guard: Meet the 26 new power players who help CEO Evan Spiegel run Snap Inc.

Snap has had a bumpy ride as a public company, weathering blowback from a botched redesign, increased competition, a plateauing user base, and a revolving door of executives in the past two years.

Netflix is changing its strategy and letting creators peek into its walled garden as Apple and Disney competition looms

Netflix is cozying up to TV and film creators now that it’s facing stiffer competition for their content.

Inside Amazon’s charm offensive to win over big brand budgets from Madison Avenue

Amazon has steadily been building out a sprawling advertising business across its website, its video platforms like Amazon Fire and IMDb, and a programmatic demand-side platform that targets and places ads on websites outside Amazon.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

We asked 10 healthcare leaders to pinpoint the biggest transformation in their industry that’s been taken for granted. Here’s what they said.

For all the changes healthcare still needs to make, there’s been a lot of advances made in medicine over the past few decades.

A Silicon Valley VC in the hottest area of healthcare explains what’s driving a surge in interest for mental-health startups

Mental health was once a sleepy arena for venture-capital investments.