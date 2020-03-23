Traders betting on stock declines made $344 billion in just one month as coronavirus ravaged the market

caption A worker cleans the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US short-sellers profited nearly $344 billion from the market’s February 19 peak to March 19, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

The month also saw total shares sold short increase by about $41 billion as market volatility drove some of the biggest single-day declines since 1987.

The tech sector saw the biggest jump in short-selling over the period at $3.94 billion, according to S3.

Pharmaceutical company McKesson saw the biggest jump in shares shorted among individual stocks, though financial sector firms including Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and Bank of America followed close behind.

Investors betting on US stocks to tumble profited billions as the S&P 500 slid from its record high to a 29% decline in a single month.

Short-sellers saw roughly $344 billion in mark-to-market gains in the period from the S&P 500’s February 19 peak to March 19, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. The month also saw the total amount of shares sold short jump by about $41 billion as market volatility surged and fueled the biggest single-day losses since 1987.

Short positions involve investors borrowing shares to buy them later at a cheaper price. The more an asset’s value drops, the more an investor profits from their short.

The tech sector saw the biggest jump in short-selling over the period, according to S3, with a $3.94 billion increase in shares shorted. Healthcare stocks followed close behind with a $3.85 billion increase.

Pharmaceutical company McKesson saw the biggest jump in shares shorted among individual stocks with a $3.2 billion increase. Financial sector firms including Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and Bank of America made the list of top 20 jumps in short-selling activity, S3 said.

Microsoft and Apple were the two companies with the most short-covering, at $1.47 billion and $1.39 billion in short positions closed, respectively.

The historically long bull market ended on March 12 after coronavirus fears and an oil-price war dragged equities more than 20% from their peak values. The pandemic has quickly morphed from a daunting market risk to the driver of a serious economic slump. Several banks have since called for a US recession to begin in the first half of 2020 as the virus drives stay-at-home orders and forces businesses to halt operations.

By March 19, the S&P 500 was down nearly 30% from its all-time high as investors continued to wait for fiscal relief plans from Washington, D.C. Senate Democrats blocked a trillion-dollar stimulus package Sunday evening, with the party calling for stronger protections for workers affected by the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

